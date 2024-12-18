MacDill Miles for Life and CLEAR Challenge

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to service members participating in a Miles for Life and CLEAR Challenge relay at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 13, 2024. The relay was held in support of suicide awareness and prevention for the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)

    MacDill AFB
    SAPR
    Suicide awareness
    Clear Challenge
    Integrated Resilience Office
    Miles for Life

