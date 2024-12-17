Army’s top sustainer, top operations officer in Europe visit APS-2 site in Mannheim

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Neal, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, briefs the commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, and Brig. Gen. Andrew Saslav, the director of operations at U.S. Army Europe and Africa, in one of the maintenance bays at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, Dec. 11. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)