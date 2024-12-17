Army’s top sustainer, top operations officer in Europe visit APS-2 site in Mannheim

Courtesy Photo | Chief Warrant Officer 4 Harvey Alipio, the senior ordnance maintenance warrant officer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chief Warrant Officer 4 Harvey Alipio, the senior ordnance maintenance warrant officer at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, briefs the commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, and Brig. Gen. Andrew Saslav, the director of operations at U.S. Army Europe and Africa, at APS-2 Coleman in Mannheim, Germany, Dec. 11. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MANNHEIM, Germany – With just a few months in the seat, the top operations officer from U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted a site visit to the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite Dec. 11.



Along with the commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, the former deputy commanding general for operations at the 82nd Airborne Division, Brig. Gen. Andrew Saslav, visited APS-2 Coleman in Mannheim to examine readiness requirements for the armored brigade combat team’s worth of APS-2 stored and maintained at the site.



This included a briefing led by Ragin and senior staff from the worksite as well as a tour of the APS-2 maintenance bays at the site by leaders from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, to include Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Jonathan Neal.



"We appreciate when senior leadership takes the time to visit our APS-2 worksites and meet with our teams to discuss operations and readiness requirements,” said Neal. “The team at APS-2 Coleman did an outstanding job hosting the two senior leaders and showcasing the APS 2.1 modernized and strategically located set of equipment housed at the site that serves as a strategic deterrent and theater support requirement.”



“Having both the top sustainer in Europe and the top operations officer from U.S. Army Europe and Africa at our Coleman APS-2 worksite gives my team the opportunity to convey their work as well as take away valuable nuggets of information from both of these senior leaders in regard to APS-2 readiness and how it ties into the overall, bigger USAREUR-AF and Army mission,” Neal said.



In July, AFSBn-Germany assumed mission command of the Coleman APS-2 worksite, a final step in the 405th AFSB’s multi-year regional alignment and transformation initiative. The plan was set in motion in 2021 when U.S. Army Europe and Africa announced the Army would retain Coleman worksite, which was previously slated to be returned to the German government.



Coleman is one of six APS-2 worksites in Europe. Besides Coleman, there is an APS-2 work site in Dülmen, Germany, which is also under the mission command of AFSBn-Germany. Other APS-2 worksites in Europe include Eygelshoven, Netherlands; Zutendaal, Belgium; and Livorno, Italy, plus the Army’s newest, most modern APS-2 worksite in the world located in Powidz, Poland.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program provides turn-key power projection packages ready to deploy at a moment’s notice while helping to reduce the amount of equipment needed from the deploying forces’ home stations. APS-2 sites like Coleman help reduce deployment timelines, improve deterrence capabilities and provide additional combat power for contingency operations. APS-2 equipment may also be drawn for use in training and exercises.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.