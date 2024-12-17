Army’s top sustainer, top operations officer in Europe visit APS-2 site in Mannheim

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Harvey Alipio, the senior ordnance maintenance warrant officer at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, briefs the commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, and Brig. Gen. Andrew Saslav, the director of operations at U.S. Army Europe and Africa, at APS-2 Coleman in Mannheim, Germany, Dec. 11. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)