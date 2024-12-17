Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army’s top sustainer, top operations officer in Europe visit APS-2 site in Mannheim [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army’s top sustainer, top operations officer in Europe visit APS-2 site in Mannheim

    MANNHEIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    12.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Neal, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, briefs the commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, and Brig. Gen. Andrew Saslav, the director of operations at U.S. Army Europe and Africa, at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, Dec. 11. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 03:00
    Photo ID: 8806747
    VIRIN: 241218-A-A4479-3907
    Resolution: 4626x3263
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: MANNHEIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army’s top sustainer, top operations officer in Europe visit APS-2 site in Mannheim [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army’s top sustainer, top operations officer in Europe visit APS-2 site in Mannheim
    Army’s top sustainer, top operations officer in Europe visit APS-2 site in Mannheim
    Army’s top sustainer, top operations officer in Europe visit APS-2 site in Mannheim
    Army’s top sustainer, top operations officer in Europe visit APS-2 site in Mannheim
    Army’s top sustainer, top operations officer in Europe visit APS-2 site in Mannheim

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army&rsquo;s top sustainer, top operations officer in Europe visit APS-2 site in Mannheim

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download