Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David A. Flosi brief at an all call on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. Allvin and Flosi spoke about the Air Force’s efforts to reoptimize for Great Power Competition and took questions from the audience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones, Jr.)