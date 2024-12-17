Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF & CMSAF visits the Global Gateway [Image 7 of 7]

    CSAF &amp; CMSAF visits the Global Gateway

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David A. Flosi brief at an all call on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. Allvin and Flosi spoke about the Air Force’s efforts to reoptimize for Great Power Competition and took questions from the audience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones, Jr.)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 12:04
    Photo ID: 8805200
    VIRIN: 241217-F-GH688-1270
    Resolution: 5361x3567
    Size: 9.71 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF & CMSAF visits the Global Gateway [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CSAF
    CMSAF
    Ramstein
    KMC
    Global Gateway

