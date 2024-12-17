Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin thanks Airmen from the 435th Contingency Response Group after a tour at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. The 435th CRG demonstrated their ability to deter adversaries and defend U.S. personnel and our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)