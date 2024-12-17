U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eddie Fore, 435th Contingency Response Support
Squadron flight chief personnel recovery superintendent, briefs Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David A. Flosi at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. Airmen from the 435th CRSS showcased equipment that allows the unit to remain mission ready and to ensure they can proactively address any threat facing our partners swiftly and decisively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 12:04
|Photo ID:
|8805195
|VIRIN:
|241217-F-TC518-2010
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|19.4 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
