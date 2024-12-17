Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Douglas Greene, 86th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, asks a question during an all call on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. The all call gave Airmen the opportunity to ask questions and interact with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin and

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David A. Flosi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones, Jr.)