U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Douglas Greene, 86th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, asks a question during an all call on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. The all call gave Airmen the opportunity to ask questions and interact with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin and
Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David A. Flosi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones, Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 12:04
|Photo ID:
|8805198
|VIRIN:
|241217-F-GH688-1166
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.46 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF & CMSAF visits the Global Gateway [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.