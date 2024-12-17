Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin briefs at an all call on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. Allvin answered questions during the all call about a variety of topics, including reoptimizing for Great Power Competition, updates to Air Force standards, and future manning changes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones, Jr.)