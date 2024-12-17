Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin briefs at an all call on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. Allvin answered questions during the all call about a variety of topics, including reoptimizing for Great Power Competition, updates to Air Force standards, and future manning changes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones, Jr.)
|12.17.2024
|12.17.2024 12:04
|8805197
|241217-F-GH688-1119
|6048x4024
|17.31 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|1
|0
