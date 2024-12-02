Army Reserve Soldiers lay wreaths for veterans dating back to the Revolutionary War

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Michael Ariola, Public Affairs Officer, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, representing the U.S. Army, prepares to lay a wreath at a Wreaths Across America Day event on Saturday, December 14th, 2024, at the Elk Grove Cemetery. Two Revolutionary War Soldiers, Eli Skinner and Aaron Miner, are buried at the cemetery along with military veterans from other wars and first responders.

(U.S. Army photo by Anthony Taylor)