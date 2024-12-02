Army Reserve Soldiers lay wreaths for veterans dating back to the Revolutionary War

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command color guard present the colors during the Wreaths Across America Day event on Saturday, December 14th. 2024 at Elk Grove Cemetery. The goal of Wreaths Across America Day is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

(U.S. Army Photo by Anthony Taylor)