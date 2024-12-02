Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command color guard present the colors during the Wreaths Across America Day event on Saturday, December 14th. 2024 at Elk Grove Cemetery. The goal of Wreaths Across America Day is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom.
(U.S. Army Photo by Anthony Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 10:25
|Photo ID:
|8804957
|VIRIN:
|241214-A-KL464-1060
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Soldiers lay wreaths for veterans dating back to the Revolutionary War [Image 4 of 4], by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve Soldiers lay wreaths for veterans dating back to the Revolutionary War
No keywords found.