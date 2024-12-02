Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Soldiers lay wreaths for veterans dating back to the Revolutionary War [Image 1 of 4]

    Army Reserve Soldiers lay wreaths for veterans dating back to the Revolutionary War

    ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command color guard present the colors during the Wreaths Across America Day event on Saturday, December 14th. 2024 at Elk Grove Cemetery. The goal of Wreaths Across America Day is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Anthony Taylor)

