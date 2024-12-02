Color guard teams stand at attention at Wreaths Across America Day at the Elk Grove Cemetery on Saturday, December 14th, 2024. Local government officials, including Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson, spoke about the importance of remembering the fallen Soldiers and first responders buried in the cemetery.
(U.S. Army photo by Anthony Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 10:25
|Photo ID:
|8804959
|VIRIN:
|241214-A-KL464-1070
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Soldiers lay wreaths for veterans dating back to the Revolutionary War [Image 4 of 4], by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve Soldiers lay wreaths for veterans dating back to the Revolutionary War
