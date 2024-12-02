Army Reserve Soldiers lay wreaths for veterans dating back to the Revolutionary War

Sgt. Amrit Sandhu, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command color guard, places a wreath at a gravestone during Wreaths Across America Day at Elk Grove Cemetery on Saturday, December14th, 2024. Two veterans of the Revolutionary War, Eli Skinner and Aaron Miner, are buried at the cemetery along with service members from other wars and first responders.
(U.S. Army photo by Anthony Taylor)
