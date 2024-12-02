Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th CS Airmen help local children connect with North Pole via 'Radio Santa' [Image 5 of 7]

    100th CS Airmen help local children connect with North Pole via ‘Radio Santa’

    BECK ROW, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sharon Bremar, 100th Communications Squadron agile combat employment technician, uses a hand-held radio to encourage a Reception-Year child to interact with Santa at Beck Row Primary Academy, Beck Row, England, Dec. 12, 2024. A team of eight Airmen and civilians from Royal Air Force Mildenhall visited the primary academy and provided 81 children a chance to talk to Santa and make special gift requests before the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 04:18
    Photo ID: 8804413
    VIRIN: 241212-F-EJ686-1013
    Resolution: 6000x4388
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: BECK ROW, SUFFOLK, GB
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Communications Squadron
    Radio Santa
    Beck Row Primary Academy

