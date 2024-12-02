U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isobelle Leftridge, 100th Communications Squadron commander’s support staff technician, uses a hand-held radio to encourage a Reception-Year child to interact with Santa at Beck Row Primary Academy, Beck Row, England, Dec. 12, 2024. A team of eight Airmen and civilians from Royal Air Force Mildenhall spent time with 81 children and provided them a chance to talk to Santa and make special gift requests before the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
100th CS Airmen help local children connect with North Pole via ‘Radio Santa’
