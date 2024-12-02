100th CS Airmen help local children connect with North Pole via ‘Radio Santa’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isobelle Leftridge, 100th Communications Squadron commander’s support staff technician, uses a hand-held radio to encourage a Reception-Year child to interact with Santa at Beck Row Primary Academy, Beck Row, England, Dec. 12, 2024. A team of eight Airmen and civilians from Royal Air Force Mildenhall spent time with 81 children and provided them a chance to talk to Santa and make special gift requests before the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)