100th CS Airmen help local children connect with North Pole via ‘Radio Santa’

A Reception-Year student speaks to Santa via a hand-held radio, helped by a U.S. Air Force Airman from the 100th Communications Squadron, at Beck Row Primary Academy, Beck Row, England, Dec. 12, 2024. A team of eight Airmen and civilians from Royal Air Force Mildenhall spent time with 81 children and provided them a chance to talk to Santa and make special gift requests before the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)