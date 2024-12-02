U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilians from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, pose for a photo with the principal and vice-principal as part of the “Radio Santa” event at Beck Row Primary Academy, Beck Row, England, Dec. 12, 2024. The 100th Communications Squadron Airmen and 100th Air Refueling Wing civilians visited the primary academy to provide young students a chance to talk to Santa and make special gift requests before the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
100th CS Airmen help local children connect with North Pole via ‘Radio Santa’
