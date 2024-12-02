100th CS Airmen help local children connect with North Pole via ‘Radio Santa’

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Savion Watson, 100th Communications Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Savion Watson, 100th Communications Squadron radiofrequency transmissions technician, uses a hand-held radio to encourage a Year-1 child to interact with Santa at Beck Row Primary Academy, Beck Row, England, Dec. 12, 2024. A team of eight Airmen and civilians from Royal Air Force Mildenhall spent time with 81 children and provided them a chance to talk to Santa and make special gift requests before the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilians from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, visited school children in the local community as part of the “Radio Santa” event at Beck Row Primary Academy, Beck Row, England, Dec. 12, 2024. The 100th Communications Squadron Airmen and 100th Air Refueling Wing civilians visited the primary academy to provide young students a chance to talk to Santa and make special gift requests before the holidays.