    100th CS Airmen help local children connect with North Pole via ‘Radio Santa’

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Savion Watson, 100th Communications Squadron

    BECK ROW, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.12.2024

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilians from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, visited school children in the local community as part of the “Radio Santa” event at Beck Row Primary Academy, Beck Row, England, Dec. 12, 2024. The 100th Communications Squadron Airmen and 100th Air Refueling Wing civilians visited the primary academy to provide young students a chance to talk to Santa and make special gift requests before the holidays.

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Communications Squadron
    Radio Santa
    Beck Row Primary Academy

