MAGNUM: 480th FGS ensures readiness around the clock

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Watts, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, secures his equipment before night flying operations at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 04, 2024. Night flights allow pilots to become more familiar with their equipment and aircraft systems under low-light conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
