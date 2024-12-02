Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAGNUM: 480th FGS ensures readiness around the clock [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MAGNUM: 480th FGS ensures readiness around the clock

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Watts, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, secures his equipment before night flying operations at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 04, 2024. Night flights allow pilots to become more familiar with their equipment and aircraft systems under low-light conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 02:48
    Photo ID: 8804287
    VIRIN: 241204-F-GY077-1079
    Resolution: 6220x4147
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAGNUM: 480th FGS ensures readiness around the clock [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MAGNUM: 480th FGS ensures readiness around the clock
    MAGNUM: 480th FGS ensures readiness around the clock
    MAGNUM: 480th FGS ensures readiness around the clock
    MAGNUM: 480th FGS ensures readiness around the clock
    MAGNUM: 480th FGS ensures readiness around the clock

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    52nd FW
    480th FS
    Night Flying
    480th FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download