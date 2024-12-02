U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shane Ross, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon during night flying operations at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 04, 2024. Night flights provide crew chiefs with unique experience of working with aircraft in low-light conditions, further improving their ability to maintain and troubleshoot equipment in any operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 02:48
|Photo ID:
|8804282
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-GY077-1312
|Resolution:
|7469x4979
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MAGNUM: 480th FGS ensures readiness around the clock [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.