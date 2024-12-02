MAGNUM: 480th FGS ensures readiness around the clock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shane Ross, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon during night flying operations at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 04, 2024. Night flights provide crew chiefs with unique experience of working with aircraft in low-light conditions, further improving their ability to maintain and troubleshoot equipment in any operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)