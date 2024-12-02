MAGNUM: 480th FGS ensures readiness around the clock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron receives a pre-flight check before night flying operations at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 04, 2024. 480th FS pilots regularly conduct night flying missions to refine their skills in challenging, low-visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)