    MAGNUM: 480th FGS ensures readiness around the clock [Image 4 of 5]

    MAGNUM: 480th FGS ensures readiness around the clock

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron receives a pre-flight check before night flying operations at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 04, 2024. 480th FS pilots regularly conduct night flying missions to refine their skills in challenging, low-visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 02:48
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAGNUM: 480th FGS ensures readiness around the clock [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    52nd FW
    480th FS
    Night Flying
    480th FGS

