MAGNUM: 480th FGS ensures readiness around the clock

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron taxis after a night flight at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 09, 2024. The 480th FS pilots routinely fly at night, enhancing their ability to operate in low-light environments and effectively accomplish mission objectives in any condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)