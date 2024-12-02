MAGNUM: 480th FGS ensures readiness around the clock

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shane Ross, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon during night flying operations at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 04, 2024. Night flights like these allow crew chiefs to refine their procedures in low-light environments, ensuring aircraft systems are fully operational and ready no matter the time of day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|12.04.2024
|12.17.2024 02:48
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
