Congressman visits U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District project sites

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

William Polk, left, a senior project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District discusses riverbank erosion with Congressman Dr. Ami Bera on Oct. 11, 2024 along the American River in Sacramento, CA. Bera visited U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District project sites to gain a better understanding of the work needed to prevent erosion along areas of the Lower American River.