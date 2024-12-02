Visit to project sites offers Congressman insight on USACE levee work

Photo By Joseph Bruton | Congressman Dr. Ami Bera, second from right, visits various U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Bruton | Congressman Dr. Ami Bera, second from right, visits various U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District projects in Sacramento California, on Oct. 11, 2024. Bera joined a team of subject matter experts from the Sacramento District to find out what work needs to be done to prevent further erosion. see less | View Image Page

Dr. Ami Bera, U.S. Representative for California's 6th congressional district, has earned a reputation as a dedicated advocate for his constituents' safety, particularly when it comes to protecting the Sacramento area from the looming threat of flooding.

With more USACE levee improvement projects set to kick off in 2025, Bera recently visited a handful of those sites along the Lower American River. Bera wanted to get a first-hand look at USACE efforts to fortify the region’s levee systems and gain a better understanding of why more work is still necessary to reduce the risk of devastating floods.

Walking along the crest of the levee near Watt Avenue, looking left and right, eyeing the proximity of the homes to the water, Bera said, “You don’t realize just how close they are until you get this view.”

The effects of a levee failure would reach beyond just the neighboring homes.

“Should the levee fail in this area during a high-water event, water would not just flood this area, but it would continue flowing south and west and could inundate areas as far away as the Pocket [neighborhood] with up to 8 feet of water,” said William Polk, senior project manager for the Lower American River erosion protection projects.

At each project site, Bera listened to explanations from USACE subject matter experts and senior leaders about the proposed work, gaining valuable insights into the scope, technical challenges, and necessity of the projects.

“As we face the ongoing threat of flooding, it’s essential that we continue investing in infrastructure that protects our communities,” said Bera. “The work the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is doing along the Lower American River is vital to ensuring our residents remain safe from flood risks.”

Bera’s October site visit was just one part of his ongoing efforts to engage both the public and the federal agencies working on flood risk management projects.

In April, Bera also hosted a well-attended virtual public meeting in conjunction with USACE, providing local residents and stakeholders with important status updates and an opportunity to provide feedback. Ultimately, the meeting provided valuable transparency and an opportunity to show that everyone shared the common goal of safeguarding the Sacramento region.

Bera has long been a champion of the Sacramento region's flood risk management needs. Through his work in Congress, he has advocated for federal funding for critical flood protection projects, such as levee upgrades, floodplain restoration, and channel improvements. He has consistently emphasized that collaboration between local, state, and federal agencies is essential to ensuring that the Sacramento area remains resilient in the face of natural disasters.

“Flooding is a real and persistent threat to our region, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plays a critical role in safeguarding our communities,” Bera said following the April virtual meeting. “By continuing to work together, we can ensure that the infrastructure is in place to prevent the kind of damage we’ve seen in the past and protect future generations.”