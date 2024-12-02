Congressman visits U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District project sites

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Congressman Dr. Ami Bera, right, visits a revegetation site on the Lower American River on Oct. 11, 2024 in Sacramento, CA. Bera toured various U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District project sites to gain a better understanding of the work being done to prevent erosion along the Lower American River. Subject matter experts from the Sacramento District accompanied Bera to sites that need being worked on, and others that still need work in order to handle high rates of flow from Folsom Dam.