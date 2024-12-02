Congressman Dr. Ami Bera, right, visits a revegetation site on the Lower American River on Oct. 11, 2024 in Sacramento, CA. Bera toured various U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District project sites to gain a better understanding of the work being done to prevent erosion along the Lower American River. Subject matter experts from the Sacramento District accompanied Bera to sites that need being worked on, and others that still need work in order to handle high rates of flow from Folsom Dam.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 18:23
|Photo ID:
|8803746
|VIRIN:
|241216-A-PZ119-1288
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Congressman visits U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District project sites [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Visit to project sites offers Congressman insight on USACE levee work
No keywords found.