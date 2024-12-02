Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Congressman visits U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District project sites [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Congressman visits U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District project sites

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Joseph Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Congressman Dr. Ami Bera, right, visits a revegetation site on the Lower American River on Oct. 11, 2024 in Sacramento, CA. Bera toured various U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District project sites to gain a better understanding of the work being done to prevent erosion along the Lower American River. Subject matter experts from the Sacramento District accompanied Bera to sites that need being worked on, and others that still need work in order to handle high rates of flow from Folsom Dam.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 18:23
    Photo ID: 8803746
    VIRIN: 241216-A-PZ119-1288
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressman visits U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District project sites [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Congressman visits U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District project sites
    Congressman visits U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District project sites
    Congressman visits U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District project sites

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Visit to project sites offers Congressman insight on USACE levee work

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Sacramento District
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Levee Safety
    Ami Bera
    Erosion protection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download