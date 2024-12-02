Congressman visits U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District project sites

Congressman Dr. Ami Bera, second from right, visits various U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District projects in Sacramento California, on Oct. 11, 2024. Bera joined a team of subject matter experts from the Sacramento District to find out what work needs to be done to prevent further erosion.
Visit to project sites offers Congressman insight on USACE levee work
