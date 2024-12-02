USACE Caribbean District Participates in Industry Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Caribbean District Industry Day take advantage of the networking opportunities of the event on December 4, 2024.





USACE Caribbean District Industry Day focused on Río de La Plata Flood Control Project, North Coast Super Aqueduct Relocation and Supplemental Contract 1, in Dorado and Toa Baja, Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project, Contract 3, Phase 1, and Río Puerto Nuevo Flood Control Project Supplemental Contract 3: Channel Bottom and Wall Improvements in San Juan.