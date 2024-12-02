Date Taken: 12.05.2024 Date Posted: 12.16.2024 07:42 Photo ID: 8802215 VIRIN: 241204-A-TM125-1017 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.45 MB Location: SAN JUAN, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, US Army Corps od Engineers Caribbean District hosts Industry Day [Image 8 of 8], by Jennifer Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.