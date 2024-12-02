USACE Caribbean District Deputy Commander, Maj. Ricardo Herrero, shares with attendees during the organization's Industry Day on December 5, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 07:42
|Photo ID:
|8802215
|VIRIN:
|241204-A-TM125-1017
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army Corps od Engineers Caribbean District hosts Industry Day [Image 8 of 8], by Jennifer Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Caribbean District set to award $1 billion in contracts following successful Industry day
Meeting