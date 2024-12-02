Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Caribbean District Participates in Industry Day

    USACE Caribbean District Participates in Industry Day

    SAN JUAN, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Jennifer Garcia 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Caribbean District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Caribbean District kicked off Industry Day, highlighting the Río de La Plata Flood Risk Management Project and the Ecosystem Restoration Project at Caño Martín Peña.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 07:42
    Photo ID: 8802216
    VIRIN: 241204-A-TM125-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.7 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USACE Caribbean District Participates in Industry Day, by Jennifer Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico
    USACE
    Engineering
    US Virgin Islands
    Industry Day
    Caribbean District

