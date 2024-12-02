The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Caribbean District kicked off Industry Day, highlighting the Río de La Plata Flood Risk Management Project and the Ecosystem Restoration Project at Caño Martín Peña.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 07:42
|Photo ID:
|8802216
|VIRIN:
|241204-A-TM125-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.7 MB
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Caribbean District Participates in Industry Day [Image 8 of 8], by Jennifer Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Caribbean District set to award $1 billion in contracts following successful Industry day
No keywords found.