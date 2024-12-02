USACE Caribbean District set to award $1 billion in contracts following successful Industry day

Photo By Jennifer Garcia | Attendees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Caribbean District Industry Day take...... read more read more Photo By Jennifer Garcia | Attendees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Caribbean District Industry Day take advantage of the networking opportunities of the event on December 4, 2024. USACE Caribbean District Industry Day focused on Río de La Plata Flood Control Project, North Coast Super Aqueduct Relocation and Supplemental Contract 1, in Dorado and Toa Baja, Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project, Contract 3, Phase 1, and Río Puerto Nuevo Flood Control Project Supplemental Contract 3: Channel Bottom and Wall Improvements in San Juan. see less | View Image Page

San Juan, Puerto Rico – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Caribbean District is preparing to award $1 billion in contracts in 2025, as announced by its commander, Col. Charles Decker, during Industry Day held earlier in December at the Entrepreneurship Center of the Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce in San Juan. The effort includes three major contracts related to flood control projects in Río de La Plata and Río Puerto Nuevo (Río Piedras) as well as one contract for the Ecosystem Restoration Project in Caño Martín Peña.



“We appreciate your participation as we gear up for upcoming construction contracts. Success depends on collaboration— We can't do this alone—it's crucial that we join forces to ensure success”, said Decker during his opening remarks.



Over seventy-five companies participated in the two-day event, which included learning and networking opportunities, presentations from USACE representatives, and briefings designed to support small businesses.



The discussions focused on Río de La Plata Flood Control Project, North Coast Super Aqueduct Relocation and Supplemental Contract 1, in Dorado and Toa Baja, Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project, Contract 3, Phase 1, and Río Puerto Nuevo Flood Control Project Supplemental Contract 3: Channel Bottom and Wall Improvements in San Juan.

All four contracts require extensive knowledge and expertise from the industry.



The Río de La Plata Flood Control Project - North Coast Super Aqueduct Relocation involves relocating a 72-inch potable waterline over 1,000 feet. This waterline supplies water to municipalities on the northern side of Puerto Rico. Additionally, the project’s Supplemental Contract 1 includes river channel widening and improvements, construction of earthen levees, four culvert, and 30 acres of wetland mitigation.



The Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project, Contract 3 Phase 1 includes the site development of Ciudad Deportiva Roberto Clemente for material management area; preparation of the aquatic disposal pits at San José Lagoon (SJL); dredging of access channel across SJL; bridge fenders to protect Moscoso bridge; dredging of channel between access channel and Barbosa bridge; steel sheet pile walls with concrete cap; and construction of riprap channel at the Barbosa bridge to protect the foundation from scour.



Lastly, the Río Puerto Nuevo Flood Control Project, Contract 3, focuses on widening, deepening and channel wall improvements of approximately 1.1 miles of the main Río Piedras channel in the San Juan area.

USACE Industry Day is all about connecting contractors with new opportunities, offering valuable insights into upcoming contracts, and fostering meaningful conversations between professionals and USACE personnel.