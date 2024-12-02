Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Caribbean District Participates in Industry Day [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE Caribbean District Participates in Industry Day

    SAN JUAN, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Jennifer Garcia 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Caribbean District

    Jacqueline Keiser, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Caribbean District Deputy for Programs & Project Management talks with attendees of the USACE Caribbean District Industry Day December 4, 2024.

    The District Industry Day focused on Río de La Plata Flood Control Project, North Coast Super Aqueduct Relocation and Supplemental Contract 1, in Dorado and Toa Baja, Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project, Contract 3, Phase 1, and Río Puerto Nuevo Flood Control Project Supplemental Contract 3: Channel Bottom and Wall Improvements in San Juan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 07:42
    Photo ID: 8802220
    VIRIN: 241204-A-TM125-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Caribbean District Participates in Industry Day [Image 8 of 8], by Jennifer Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Army Corps od Engineers Caribbean District hosts Industry Day
    USACE Caribbean District Participates in Industry Day
    USACE Caribbean District Participates in Industry Day
    USACE Caribbean District Participates in Industry Day
    USACE Caribbean District Participates in Industry Day
    USACE Caribbean District Participates in Industry Day
    USACE Caribbean District Participates in Industry Day
    USACE Caribbean District Participates in Industry Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Caribbean District set to award $1 billion in contracts following successful Industry day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    USACE
    US Virgin Islands
    Industry Day
    Caribbean District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download