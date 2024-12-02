USACE Caribbean District Participates in Industry Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jacqueline Keiser, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Caribbean District Deputy for Programs & Project Management talks with attendees of the USACE Caribbean District Industry Day December 4, 2024.



The District Industry Day focused on Río de La Plata Flood Control Project, North Coast Super Aqueduct Relocation and Supplemental Contract 1, in Dorado and Toa Baja, Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project, Contract 3, Phase 1, and Río Puerto Nuevo Flood Control Project Supplemental Contract 3: Channel Bottom and Wall Improvements in San Juan.