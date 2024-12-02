Wreaths Across America at Fort Jackson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Daryl Hood, commanding general of the Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, stands ready to place a wreath to honor fallen soldiers during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, South Carolina, Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Danielle Sturgill)