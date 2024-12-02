Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Across America at Fort Jackson [Image 2 of 5]

    Wreaths Across America at Fort Jackson

    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Danielle Sturgill 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts, public affairs noncomissioned officer with the 319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, places a basalm wreath on his father's grave at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, South Carolina, Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Danielle Sturgill)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 15:00
    Photo ID: 8800750
    VIRIN: 241214-A-HK173-8391
    Resolution: 3630x4804
    Size: 12.99 MB
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Wreaths Across America at Fort Jackson [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Jackson
    memorial
    Wreaths Across America
    veterans
    Fort Jackson National Cemetery

