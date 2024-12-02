Date Taken: 12.14.2024 Date Posted: 12.14.2024 15:00 Photo ID: 8800752 VIRIN: 241214-A-HK173-6681 Resolution: 4934x3656 Size: 12.6 MB Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Wreaths Across America at Fort Jackson [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.