Wreaths Across America at Fort Jackson

U.S. Army soldiers with Alpha Company, Fort Jackson Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, conduct a 21-gun salute during the closing ceremony of the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, South Carolina, Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Danielle Sturgill)