Wreaths Across America at Fort Jackson

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Benjamin Dawkins, musician with the 282nd Army Band, plays the trumpet during the closing ceremony of the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, South Carolina, Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Danielle Sturgill)