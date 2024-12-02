Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Across America at Fort Jackson [Image 3 of 5]

    Wreaths Across America at Fort Jackson

    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Danielle Sturgill 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Benjamin Dawkins, musician with the 282nd Army Band, plays the trumpet during the closing ceremony of the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, South Carolina, Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Danielle Sturgill)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 15:00
    Photo ID: 8800751
    VIRIN: 241214-A-HK173-9229
    Resolution: 5652x4480
    Size: 10.2 MB
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Wreaths Across America at Fort Jackson [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Jackson
    memorial
    Wreaths Across America
    veterans
    Fort Jackson National Cemetery

