Dynamic Force Employment Exercise continues in the Philippines

Loadmasters assigned to the Nevada Air National Guard sit on the back of a C-130 H3 Hercules over the Philippines, Dec. 11, 2024. The U.S. and Philippine Air Force’s security presence supports the peace and stability that have enabled the Indo-Pacific region to develop and prosper for over 70 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)