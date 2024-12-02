Dynamic Force Employment Exercise continues in the Philippines

A U.S. Air Force 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II taxis into Iloilo Airport, Philippines, after a bilateral training flight on Dec. 11, 2024. The U.S. and Philippine Air Force’s security presence supports the peace and stability that have enabled the Indo-Pacific region to develop and prosper for over 70 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
