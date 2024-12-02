Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Force Employment Exercise continues in the Philippines [Image 5 of 8]

    Dynamic Force Employment Exercise continues in the Philippines

    ILOILO, PHILIPPINES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Chase McCathern, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 pilot, interacts with a Philippine Airman at Iloilo Airport, Philippines, Dec. 11, 2024. The U.S. and Philippine Air Force’s security presence supports the peace and stability that have enabled the Indo-Pacific region to develop and prosper for over 70 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Location: ILOILO, PH
