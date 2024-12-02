Dynamic Force Employment Exercise continues in the Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Chase McCathern, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 pilot, interacts with a Philippine Airman at Iloilo Airport, Philippines, Dec. 11, 2024. The U.S. and Philippine Air Force’s security presence supports the peace and stability that have enabled the Indo-Pacific region to develop and prosper for over 70 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)