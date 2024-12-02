Dynamic Force Employment Exercise continues in the Philippines

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Zarinsky, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons team chief, performs a check on an A-10 Thunderbolt II after a bilateral training flight at Iloilo Airport, Philippines, Dec. 11, 2024. The A-10s are participating in bilateral training with the Philippine Air Force as part of a Dynamic Force Employment exercise, strengthening trust, enhancing regional security, and promoting shared values under international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
