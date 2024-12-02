Dynamic Force Employment Exercise continues in the Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman marshals out a 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II after conducting a bilateral training flight with the Philippine Air Force at Iloilo Airport, Philippines, Dec. 11, 2024. The U.S. and Philippine Air Force’s security presence supports the peace and stability that have enabled the Indo-Pacific region to develop and prosper for over 70 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)