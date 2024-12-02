Sgt. 1st Class Keenan McCarter , vocalist assigned to The U.S. Army Chorus, perform during the American Holiday Festival in DAR Constitution Hall, Washington DC.
U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, December 6, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 21:37
|Photo ID:
|8800238
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-BN614-6871
|Resolution:
|4967x3311
|Size:
|8.84 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival [Image 49 of 49], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.