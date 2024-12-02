Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Band peforms the annual American Holiday Festival in DAR Constitution Hall in Washington DC. This performance featured the US Army Orchestra, Chorus, Country Roads, and special guest appearance by Santa Claus (Staff Sgt. Melinda Rodriguez) and Olaf the Snowman (Staff Sgt. Adam Strube).



U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, December 6, 2024.