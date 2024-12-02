Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival

Staff Sgt. Chelsea Friedlander, vocalist assigned to The U.S. Army Chorus, performs during the American Holiday Festival in DAR Constitution Hall, Washington DC.
U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, December 6, 2024.
