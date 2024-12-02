The U.S. Army Band peforms the annual American Holiday Festival in DAR Constitution Hall in Washington DC. This performance featured the US Army Orchestra, Chorus, Country Roads, and special guest appearance by Santa Claus (Staff Sgt. Melinda Rodriguez) and Olaf the Snowman (Staff Sgt. Adam Strube).
U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, December 6, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 21:36
|Photo ID:
|8800228
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-BN614-1138
|Resolution:
|4843x3229
|Size:
|8.56 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival [Image 49 of 49], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.