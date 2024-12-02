Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival [Image 49 of 49]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Staff Sgts. Leslie Ostransky and Caroline Neilson, vocalists assigned to The U.S. Army Chorus, perform during the American Holiday Festival in DAR Constitution Hall, Washington DC.

    U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, December 6, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 21:37
    Photo ID: 8800242
    VIRIN: 241206-A-BN614-6819
    Resolution: 4748x3798
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival [Image 49 of 49], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival
    Local schools and Military District of Washington employees attend U.S. Army Band Dress Rehearsal of The American Holiday Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Santa Claus
    vocalist
    fife and drum
    American Holiday Festival
    Olaf
    Army Singer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download