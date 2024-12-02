Nimitz Conducts a Burial-at-Sea Ceremony

Capt. Douglas Graber, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), receives the ensign during a burial-at-sea ceremony in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 23, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)
