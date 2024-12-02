Nimitz Conducts Burial-at-Sea Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors stand at parade rest during a burial-at-sea ceremony on an aircraft elevator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 23, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)